Rain forecast

LAHORE : Hot and very humid weather was observed in the city here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over North Balochistan with its trough extending eastwards while monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next two to three days. They predicted that rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at a number of places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismael Khan and Sahiwal Divisions. Heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha Divisions and Kashmir. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Rainfall was observed in several cities, including Kakul 58mm, Pattan, Balakot 02mm, Murree 31mm, Gujrat 03mm, Sialkot 02mm, Kotli 29mm, Muzaffarabad 05mm and Garhi Dupatta 01mm.

Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 34°C, minimum was 28.5°C and humidity level was 65 percent.