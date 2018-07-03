Traffic police to facilitate citizens at bus stands

LAHORE : Chief Traffic Officer Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik has said that City Traffic Police have been devising a new mechanism at bus stands to facilitate citizens. He expressed these views in a meeting with the office-bearers of All Pakistan Goods Transport Workers Association (APGTWA) on Monday. The president of the association Javed Iqbal Khan, Chairman Jahanzeb Khan and others were present in the meeting. CTO said the traffic police would discourage tout mafia and would not allow them to extort money from citizens.

ARRESTED: Civil Lines Investigation Police claimed to have arrested an accused person involved in robbery on Monday.The accused person has been identified as Aurangzeb. He had shot at and injured a couple during a robbery bid on Mall Road.