Mayor inspects progress in cleaning storm water drains

Mayor Wasim Akhtar visited various storm water drains to review and inspect the status of the ongoing cleaning and repair works on Monday.

According to a statement, the mayor visited Gujjar, Orangi Town, CBM, Chakra Goth, Nasir Colony 2100 Road nullahs and inspected the progress there.

He was accompanied by Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Managing Director Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam and other officers.

Talking to the media, Akhtar said that water pipelines and other KWSB installments must be removed from the drains as they obstruct the flow of water. He also warned the contractor to ensure immediate removal of waste material that had been excavated from drains during cleaning and de-silting works.

Shaikh said that all possible help will be provided to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in the cleaning process.

The mayor mentioned that 54 big machines, 103 dumpers and hundreds of labourers are used in cleaning works.”We have started cleaning 41 drains and removing encroachments to make the drains functional,” he added.Akhtar said that no negligence will be tolerated in this work, which he will monitor himself and if it was found unsatisfactory, the contractor concerned will be dismissed.

“Major drains will be cleaned by us and small drains will be cleaned by the District Municipal Corporations,” he noted, adding that more machinery will be incorporated to ensure speedy work.