‘Like workplaces, schools too need anti-sexual harassment policy’

As movements against sexual harassment gain momentum around the world, many cases in the academia, entertainment industry and other avenues are coming to the fore in Pakistan.

Organised by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), a panel discussion comprising lawyers and activists was held at The Second Floor (T2F) on Sunday evening to understand the law, especially the grey areas around it which at times hamper its implementation.

The panel was moderated by Uzma Noorani, co-chairperson of the HRCP, and had Sara Malkani, advocate of the Sindh High Court, and currently the advocacy advisor (Asia) for the Centre for Reproductive Rights, an INGO, Hiba Thobani, advocate of the Sindh High Court and a law teacher, and Areeba Fatima, who is running a campaign against harassment at schools.

Explaining the law, Sara said the victim can go for civil or criminal proceedings when it comes to workplace harassment in the garb of modesty.

“We also need to understand that harassment doesn’t only constitute physical harassment; rather, sexually demeaning attitude and gender stereotyping also comes under it. If an employer is not giving equal opportunity to one gender, as it often happens with women, it can be treated under the law,” she said.

Hiba mentioned that the law isn’t restricted to one gender; rather, it applies to anyone who is being harassed owing to their financial stature or ethnicity as well.

“The reason for placing an ombudsperson is to create a parallel system with judiciary because he or she has to be a retired high court judge, and to ensure swift justice owing to delay in court proceedings as well to give ease to the person coming forward in terms of protection of identity,” she said.

To gauge the extent to which the public is aware of the Workplace Harassment Act, Sara asked the audience how many offices had given visibility to the law by placing it physically at the workplace itself. Very few hands could be seen signalling that not many people were well aware about their rights as employees.

“If any workplace has 10 or more employees, then that workplace is liable to implement the Workplace Harassment Act 2010 so it means small start-ups would also come under this,” she pointed out.

Explaining the law, Hiba said that if an employee feels harassed then they can approach the inquiry committee, but if they’re not satisfied with the committee they can approach the ombudsperson.

“In a recent case at the University of Karachi, it was the inquiry committee that took the decision in favour of the complainant. However, at the beginning the inquiry gave an unsatisfactory decision and the complainant went to the ombudsperson. The inquiry committee was formed again. Therefore, it takes a lot of patience, struggle and support to go over these processes,” she said.

Speaking about the campaign to address the rampant sexual harassment in schools and colleges, Areeba said that she alongside two other young women decided to take a stand by calling out teachers involved in such acts.

“We took help of social media, mainly Facebook, and started to take anonymous posts of people whom we knew, and later on there were many accounts of such cases being told by other students as well. This made us realise that schools too needed a sexual harassment policy, so we decided to take help from people around us and using just social media we were able to reach out to lawyers and asked their help to draft a policy.

“It was upsetting to see that the schools and the education department as a whole had failed us because just a bunch of young activists were able to take concrete steps for future by putting a policy in place and raising awareness,” she said.

Hiba also pointed out that while social media can be a great tool to call out alleged harassers, it can also lead to a lot of backlash because the person may file a defamation suit.

“Going out to file a case would not be an easy option. Going to the ombudsperson if the committee refuses to take an action would be far more daunting, and telling the details of the account may be chilling, but I would say, do it. It would seem impossible, but trust me it is not all bad and we need to normalise the culture of filing cases and tracking down the perpetrator to get justice,” emphasised Sara.