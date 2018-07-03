‘Clear outcome of Trump-Kim Jong Un summit not forthcoming’

Achieving peace on the Korean peninsula would be an uphill task mainly because of the underlying US policy of flexing its muscle and looking for an excuse to maintain a military presence there to be able to project its power to the world.

These views were expressed by former senator, federal minister and noted intellectual Javed Jabbar in reply to a questioner who felt that the US would never let there be peace on the peninsula so that it may be able to maintain a military presence there and project its military muscle. Jabbar agreed with the questioner.

He was addressing the intellectual elite of the town and the media at the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) on Saturday evening.

The subject of his talk was, “Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit and its impact on world politics”.

The recent US-North Korea summit, he said, had occurred in the shadow of many regional and global implications and as such for the moment we could just speculate as to what the final outcome would be. “A clear outcome does not seem to be forthcoming,” he said.

Jabbar, while talking of the two antagonistic neighbours, pointed out the glaring asymmetry between them. North Korea, he said, had a population of 25 million while South Korea had a population of 51 million. The volume of North Korea’s economy was $25 billion while that of South Korea was 1.4 trillion dollars. While the South Korean army strength stood at 650,000, the North’s army was seven million, including reservists. He said that North Korea had a literacy rate of 100 percent.

Jabbar said that while it was a bilateral summit, it had multilateral implications.

He said that there were various scenarios involving various countries. One aspect, he said, was the US-S Korea-North Korea ties. Then, he said, there was the US-S Korea-N Korea-Japan ties. Then, there were the ties with China, and finally, there were the North-Korea and Russia ties.

Russia, he said, was a recent entrant in the equation and was a force to reckon with. He said that while sanctions had been imposed on North Korea, it successfully weathered the storm as China and Russia very secretly helped it. Russia, he said, had written off a 12 billion-dollar loan earlier extended to the North.

Jabbar said that another very important factor that had cropped up was North Korea’s ties with the Asean states.

He said that North Korea was fully committed to denuclearisation but added that denuclearisation was a process that was very difficult to verify and often it would take anywhere between eight and 10 years.

Pointing out another factor of asymmetry, he said that the North had a very disgraceful human rights record and people were executed for the most minor of offences. When a questioner said that he doubted the veracity of the statement as all the information that reached us was from western sources which were “masters of deception and disinformation”, he disagreed and said that the US was certainly a far more open society where one could talk against the leadership without let or hindrance and in this regard quoted a recent remark by Hollywood movie star Robert de Niro whereby he had used a four-letter word for Donald Trump.

Talking about India and Pakistan, he disagreed with the Western narrative that South Asia was the most risky part of the globe and said that India and Pakistan had displayed real sagacity in the management of their nuclear positions and that as way back as 1988, they had concluded pacts to keep a check on their nuclear installations with a view to mutually preventing any miscalculation that could result in a catastrophe. “We have fulfilled our responsibilities vis-a-vis our ties with India.”