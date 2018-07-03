Plantation drive at Hill Park

Mayor Wasim Akhtar along with the representatives of civil society and non-governmental organisations’ representatives took part in a plantation campaign at Hill Park on Monday.

Akhtar said that an amount has been allocated in the current budget for improvements at Hill Park and that the main lake and waterfall will be restored as well with thousands of trees being planted in and around the park.

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Environment and Information Jameel Yousuf, Begum Nilofer Fazalur Rehman and others also planted saplings in the park.