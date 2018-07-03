The Indie Art and Craft Show

‘The Indie Art and Craft Show’ is home to hobbyists, independent artists, crafters and creative folk. They come from all over Pakistan to exhibit their best work and handmade products, represent themselves, create product awareness, market their brands, connect and network with fans, build clientele and, of course, have the time of their lives in the process. The event opens at 1pm on July 15 at the Royal Rodale. Email [email protected] for more information.