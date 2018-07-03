Tue July 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

July 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

The Indie Art and Craft Show

‘The Indie Art and Craft Show’ is home to hobbyists, independent artists, crafters and creative folk. They come from all over Pakistan to exhibit their best work and handmade products, represent themselves, create product awareness, market their brands, connect and network with fans, build clientele and, of course, have the time of their lives in the process. The event opens at 1pm on July 15 at the Royal Rodale. Email [email protected] for more information.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar