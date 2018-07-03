PPP distances itself from Lyari violence case lodged by police

PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani has said police registered a case pertaining to Sunday’s violent incident in Lyari at the behest of the state without getting the requisite information from his party, whose rally came under attack in the area.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, he said intra-party consultation was being conducted on taking a decision on whether to lodge a fresh FIR or continue pursuing the complaint lodged by the police themselves.

The Pakistan Peoples Party came under serious criticism as the FIR lodged had nominated scores of people over alleged involvement in the incident, including local leaders and activists of opponent political parties.

Media reports suggest that those nominated in the FIR included an anti-PPP politician who is contesting the July 25 general elections from constituency.

The information given in the case was in sheer contrast to repeated statements of PPP leaders that merely a bunch of 20 to 25 people were involved in throwing stones at the PPP convoy in Lyari.

Ghani said five motor vehicles which were part of the election campaign rally of the party had been damaged in the incident. A separate FIR could be lodged with police by the party over the damage done to the party’s vehicles, he added.

He said the vehicle in which PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was present during the rally did not suffer any damage.

He appealed to the media not to report the tragic incident in Lyari as an act of public agitation. He said such acts of partial reporting by the media had been harmful for the society as they seemed also being part of the campaign to drive a wedge between the people of Lyari and the PPP.

Ghani said the masses did possess the most powerful weapon in the form of their vote and they had every right to show their resentment against any political party by not casting votes in its favour.

The PPP leader also appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take cognizance of caretaker Sindh information minister’s statements in which, he said, the minister had been showing his partial conduct and viewpoint against the PPP.

At the same time, the caretaker information minister had also expressed the opinion that the mandate of an interim government set-up should be of a six-month’s duration.

Such a desire of the information minister had been in total negation of the relevant provisions of the constitution, said PPP leader.

He appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to issue orders to dismiss the information minister on the basis of his biased and partial viewpoint against the PPP. He said such a person should not remain a member of the caretaker cabinet in the province.

‘Act of terrorism’

Sindh’s caretaker information minister said the Lyari violence is tantamount to committing an act of terrorism, adding that the government can never ignore such incidents.

A statement released to the press on Monday quoted Jameel Yusuf as saying that such tragic incidents are not acceptable at all to the interim provincial administration.

Yusuf appreciated the cooperation extended by activists of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and also the tolerance observed by them during the incident of violence in Lyari.

He also appreciated the role of the Karachi police, which took timely action against the miscreants as well as made sure that the PPP rally in Lyari continued peacefully and without any further interruption.

He said the police registered a case of the incident and the miscreants have been identified in their report, adding that a special police team has been constituted and raids are being conducted to apprehend them.

He clarified that a day earlier he had not issued any statement against the PPP or any other political party on air, but rather expressed an opinion while responding to a question of the anchorperson.

He said the question of the anchorperson was related to the responsibility and presumed failure of the caretaker provincial government in ensuring free and fair general elections, adding that he had expressed his general opinion on the sensitive subject of security situation. “Nobody’s sentiments should be hurt by my statement.”

Regarding the July 25 general elections, the minister said the provincial government has been performing its duties well in accordance with the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the purpose.

He said the provincial administration needs the support and assistance of all the relevant political parties, adding that all the contesting parties as well as independent candidates enjoy equal rights as regards safety, security, electioneering and campaigning.

Yusuf said that all the contesting political parties are under the obligation to cooperate with the relevant district administrations in view of the fact that the ECP and other related agencies have issued warnings of the threat of terrorism against the parties.

However, he added, the contesting parties should also take all the due precautionary measures to ensure their own safety and security before embarking on any electioneering or campaigning.

He said the provincial government is prepared to assist the contesting political parties, adding that from time to time, caretaker chief minister Fazal-ur-Rehman has issued statements to assure his complete support.

Rehman has assured that there will be no compromise or concession to be offered to anyone involved in acts of violence or terrorism against the political candidates, he added.

The information minister said the law enforcement agencies are on alert to provide adequate security to all the candidates as well as to take stern action against those involved in acts of violence and vandalism.

Addressing the Grand Democratic Alliance’s and other contestants’ accusation that the caretaker set-up in the province is the continuation of the PPP’s government, Yusuf said CM Rehman has repeatedly stressed that all members of his cabinet are apolitical.

The information minister said the cabinet members have been tasked with managing the provincial government’s different departments and with ensuring that these departments continue functioning and heading in the right direction. He said the cabinet members are available to resolve any complaint regarding the conduct of any government authority or dereliction of duty demonstrated by them.