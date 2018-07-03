Tue July 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
July 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

HTC to slash 1,500 jobs in Taiwan

TAIPEI: Smartphone maker HTC plans to slash around a quarter of its global workforce through job cuts at its manufacturing unit in Taiwan, in a bid to better manage resources as the company continues to battle dwindling sales.

x
Advertisement

The job cuts indicate fresh hiccups for the struggling Taiwanese mobile phone maker that once sold one in 10 smartphones globally, but has seen its market share decline amid mounting competition from Apple, Samsung Electronics Co and Chinese rivals.

HTC said it would cut 1,500 jobs in its manufacturing unit in Taiwan.

This represents about a quarter of the 6,450 staff it employed globally as of June, data from the company shows.

“Today HTC announces plan to optimize the manufacturing organisations in Taiwan ... This plan will allow more effective and flexible resource management going forward,” HTC said. The layoffs will be completed by the end of September.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar