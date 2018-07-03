1MDB-linked bank accounts frozen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia has frozen hundreds of bank accounts believed linked to sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, officials said Monday, as they stepped up an anti-graft probe that could engulf former prime minister Najib Razak.
A special government task force investigating a corruption scandal involving 1MDB said it froze 408 bank accounts containing a total 1.1 billion ringgit ($272 million) last week.
"The accounts are believed to be connected with the misappropriation and misuse of 1MDB funds," the task force said in a statement. "They involved nearly 900 transactions made between March 2011 and September 2015." The funds in the frozen accounts came from individuals, political parties and non-government organisations, it said without mentioning names. However, the task force´s statement followed local media reports last week that accounts belonging Najib´s political party, the once-powerful United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), had been frozen.
