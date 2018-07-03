People upbeat on AI colleagues: study

KARACHI: People are ready to take instructions from robots at work according to a new study conducted by Oracle and Future Workplace, a research firm preparing leaders for disruptions in recruiting, development and employee engagement.

The study -AI at Work- found that while people are ready to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) at work, and understand the benefits go far beyond automating manual processes, organisations are not doing enough to help their employees embrace AI and that will result in reduced productivity, skillset obsolescence and job loss.

The study identified a large gap between the way people are using AI at home and at work. While 70 percent of people are using some form of AI in their personal life, only 6 percent of HR professionals are actively deploying AI and only 24 percent of employees are currently using some form of AI at work.

All respondents agreed that AI will have a positive impact on their organizations and when asked about the biggest benefit of AI, HR leaders and employees both said increased productivity.