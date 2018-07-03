Pacra maintains UIC's rating

LAHORE: The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (Pacra) has expressed its satisfaction on the performance of the United Insurance Company (UIC) of Pakistan Limited for maintaining "AA-"(Double A Minus) rating, a statement said on Monday.

Pacra expressed in its report that UIC has introduced Claim Tracking System to provide better service to its policyholders.

The rating denotes very strong capacity to meet policyholder and contract obligations, it said, adding that risk factors are modest, and the impact of any adverse business and economic factors is expected to be very small.

The rating reflects UIC’s strong risk absorption capacity emanating from a robust liquidity profile that amply supports contingencies towards the policyholders, it added.