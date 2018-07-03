Rashid appointed shell Pakistan head

KARACHI: Haroon Rashid has been appointed as the chief executive and managing director of Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) with effect from July 1, 2018, a statement said on Monday.

Rashid has been a director on the board of SPL since 2011. He replaces Jawwad Cheema who is moving on to another senior leadership role within the Royal Dutch Shell Group, it added.

He is currently the general manager of lubricants for SPL. He joined SPL in 1995 and has held several senior leadership roles in downstream across marketing, consultancy and aviation for Royal Dutch Shell before returning to Pakistan as the general manager supply and distribution for the Middle East South Asia Region.

He is an alumni from the Lahore University of Management Sciences and INSEAD, it added.