Industrialists slam POL price hike

KARACHI/LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday urged caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk to withdraw the price hike in POL products and keep it at the June 20, 2018 level by slashing various tax rates and levies on imports.

FPCCI Vice President Tariq Haleem said HSD and other POL products contained 31 percent and 17 percent general sales tax, respectively.

He said HOBC price was Rs87.7/litre on June 20 which has now been increased to Rs114.7/litre. Similarly the price of Premium and HS Diesel has been increased from Rs91.96/litre and Rs105.31/litre to Rs99.5/litre and Rs119.31/litre, respectively.

Haleem accused the cash strapped caretaker government of resorting to an easy way to generate additional revenue, and advised to evolve proper mechanism and policies to increase revenues to stabilise the economy.

Instead of using POL prices as a tool to generate revenue, the government should curtail its unnecessary expenses and take austerity measures, he said. The FPCCI VP also said the hike would further increase smuggling, as around 15-20 percent of petrol consumed in Pakistan was smuggled from neighbouring countries.

Meanwhile, the SITE Association of Industry President Javed Bilwani said the fuel price hike would badly affect the industry and result in increasing the cost of doing business. “The government should support export-oriented industry and grant a subsidy to offset the fuel price hike,” he added.

Another body of industrialists, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), criticised the massive increase in the POL prices, and termed this increase blackmailing of the trade, industry and masses. LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) knows well that trade, industry and masses cannot run their activities without POL; therefore, they are misusing this situation and dropping petrol bomb again and again that was not acceptable.

The caretaker government has supported the shocking move of Ogra that has least knowledge about the miseries of the business community, he said, adding that this body does not care for the economy, trade and industry and was continuously taking anti-business decisions.

“It is a matter of concern that the caretaker government is not only supporting Ogra, but has gone beyond the recommended increase,” he added. “The economic indicators are showing a concerning picture.”

The Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry has also condemned the massive increase in prices of petroleum products by the caretaker government without consulting stakeholders, a statement said.

“No sector would be left unaffected if the government doesn’t withdraw the huge hike in prices. It is a basic raw material and a must to keep the wheel of trade and industry moving,” Lasbela Chamber President Yakoob Karim said.

He advised the government to cut down non-development expenditures instead of increasing petrol prices. “Industrial sector would not be able to contribute in the economic uplift if anti-industry decisions are taken.” Karim said that the interim government has taken the local fuel prices to four-year high in just 15 days.