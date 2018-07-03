Oil drops

Singapore : Oil prices fell on Monday as supplies from Saudi Arabia and Russia rose, and as signs of an economic slowdown in Asia dented the outlook for demand.

Brent crude oil futures were at $78.29 per barrel at 0645 GMT, down 94 cents, or 1.2 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 67 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $73.48 a barrel, after rising more than 8 percent last week.

Prices in the physical oil market have also weakened, with Dubai crude averaging $73.592 a barrel for June, down from $74.413 a barrel in May. Adding to pressure on oil, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote in a weekend tweet that Saudi Arabia´s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had agreed to produce more oil.

The White House later walked back on Trump´s comments, saying the king said his country can raise oil production, if needed.