Gold lowers

Bengaluru : Gold prices edged lower on Monday as the dollar firmed after last week´s U.S. inflation data supported the Federal Reserve´s outlook for future interest rate increases.
Spot gold was 0.3 percent lower at $1,248.98 an ounce as of 0644 GMT. U.S. gold futures for August delivery were down 0.3 percent at $1,250.20 an ounce.
The dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies and extended its gains against the yen to hit a fresh six-week high of 111.06 yen , supported by the relative strength of the U.S. economy and on prospects of further rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
"Monetary policy re-normalization induces the strength in the dollar and with that weakening gold prices," said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong´s Wing Fung Financial Group.
The risk-aversion demand is not as significant as the impact of expected interest rate increases, To said.
