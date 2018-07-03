Stocks slightly slip on institutional selling, pre-poll worries

Stocks slipped slightly lower on Monday with selling from foreign fund houses and local financial institutions over lack of positive triggers and anxiety ahead of general elections on the first trading day of the new fiscal year, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said the stocks closed lower amid thin trade on concerns for foreign outflows and dismal economic outlook amid hike in energy prices.

“Oil stocks outperformed on rising global crude oil prices and surge in local POL prices. Higher foreign debt, pre-election uncertainty and concerns over falling foreign exchange reserves played a catalytic role in the bearish close,” Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index shed 0.42 percent or 176.85 points to close at 41,734.05 points, whereas KSE-30 shares index lost 0.22 percent or 45.43 points to finish at 20,523.14 points.

Of 341 active scrips, 139 advanced, 186 declined, and 16 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 84.504 million shares compared to a turnover of 166.083 billion shares in the previous session.

Zeeshan Afzal, head of research at Insight Securities said the new fiscal year started with a tad lower volumes with benchmark index posting a drop of 176 points.

“The local bourses remained under-pressure from the start of the session with cements acting as the major drivers in the bloodbath due to talks of cut in cement prices by Rs20 per bag in the south likely to lead towards price war ahead,” he said, adding, Bank holiday and macro concerns led to lower participation by market players.

Analyst Mohammad Arbash of Elixir Securities said the market would remain weak and volatile as poor macros due to rise in inflation, fuel prices, ballooning twin deficits and dwindling reserves become a major hurdle. That said, the recent one-month extension in Amnesty scheme could play some positive role.

The highest gainers were Rafhan Maize, up Rs340.00 to close at Rs7,990.00/share, and Blessed Textile, up Rs17.60 to finish at Rs372.90/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs157.00 to close at Rs2,992.00/share, and Sapphire Textile, down Rs56.79 to close at Rs1,087.01/share.

Pakistan Elektron recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 8.787 million shares. It gained Rs1.24 to close at Rs36.70/share. It was followed by Unity Foods Limited with a turnover of 4.507 million shares. The scrip gained Rs1.46 to close at Rs30.74/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in K-Electric Limited. It recorded a turnover of 2.342 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs0.18 to end at Rs5.50/share.