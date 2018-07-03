Customs collects Rs155bln in duties in FY2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs collected Rs155 billion in duties from Port Qasim during the last fiscal year of 2017/18, registering a 19.2 percent growth over the previous year, a statement said on Monday.

Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Port Qasim collected customs duties of Rs130 billion during the previous fiscal year of 2016/17.

The share of MCC Port Qasim was 25 percent in total collection of customs duty of Rs605 billion by the customs wing of the Federal Board of Revenue in FY2018.

MCC Port Qasim also recorded an unprecedented growth of 21.6 percent in total revenue collection from Rs414 billion to Rs504 billion on year-on-year basis in the fiscal year closed on 30 June. MCC Port Qasim contributed a significant share of 13 percent in total revenue collection by the FBR.

“This superb achievement occurred owing to the teamwork under the motivational leadership of the Collector MCC Port Qasim,” the statement added.

The FBR collected Rs3.274 trillion during the July-May period of 2017/18 and it needs Rs661 billion in June to achieve the annual revenue collection target of Rs3.935 trillion.

The last government set tax collection target of Rs4.013 trillion at the start of the last fiscal year. But, recently it was revised down.