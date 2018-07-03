Tue July 03, 2018
AFP
July 3, 2018

May meets German, Dutch leaders

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May will visit the German and Dutch leaders this week before she gathers ministers to finally agree what trade ties Britain wants with the EU after Brexit, her spokesman said on Monday. May is under pressure from eurosceptics in her Conservative party to keep her promise of a clean break with the European Union, but is also running out of time to reach a deal with Brussels.

After meeting a number of European leaders last week in London and on the sidelines of an EU summit, she will meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and then German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

