The drug problem

Pakistan has a drug addiction problem, but there are almost no treatment facilities to treat drug addicts. Those willing to give up their drug addiction have very few places to go to. Pakistan’s public sector only has the capacity to treat 300 drug addicts at a time. This has created a situation in which it is almost impossible for anyone addicted to drugs to receive adequate treatment. The situation in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi indicates how deep the malaise goes. There are only 14 beds available for drug addicts in public-sector hospitals. These hospitals only provide detoxification services, but no treatment or rehabilitation facilities. The Anti-Narcotics Force operates three treatment and rehabilitation centres with a capacity to treat 150 people. The non-existent status of rehabilitation facilities in the country contrasts starkly with the number of drug addicts in the country. The UN estimates that there are almost 7.8 million drug addicts in Pakistan. The absence of public-sector facilities to treat addicts is a damning indictment of the country’s anti-narcotics strategy. There is little hope for those who find themselves battling drug addiction.

The only option for those who want to cure their addiction is to go to the private sector, where tens of thousands of unregistered clinics operate with little regulation. The Public Health Commission is reported to have sealed over 10,000 such clinics since 2015 alone. But the same centres keep popping up at new locations. The gap between the demand for treating drug addiction and the supply of qualified support is huge. Only last week another 15 fake drug treatment centres in the province were shut down while another 20 were issued show-cause notices. Left to the devices of the private sector, drug addicts have become a major cash cow for quacks who lack any qualifications to treat them. Most of these private clinics operate in contravention of Pakistan’s Mental Health Act. But with the government abdicating its responsibility to provide rehabilitation or enforce regulation, there is little choice for drug addicts and their families but to go to these quacks. Mental and emotional health is poorly understood in our society. The worst fate is that which befalls drug addicts. The task of bringing them out of despair involves giving them hope. But there is little in the existing state of affairs to suggest that the government will be their ray of sunshine.