Change of residence

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared April 30, 2018 as the last date to apply for the transfer of vote from one place to other as per the convenience of a voter. This was a good gesture to facilitate voters and, to some extent, the votes have been transferred. However, in some cases, the ECP could not succeed in fulfilling its responsibilities. My family of five also applied for the transfer of votes from Dhok Kashmirian Rawalpindi on April 23,2018.

We requested the relevant authorities to transfer the votes to River Gardens, Islamabad. After two months, we were informed that only the three out of five votes of the family were transferred. Since the elections are near, the commission should look into this matter and take immediate steps to ensure that all members of our family are eligible to cast votes at the nearest place to our current residence.

Syed Muzammil Hussain

Islamabad