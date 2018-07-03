Parched forever?

According to some media reports, Pakistan is fast heading towards a catastrophe due to water scarcity. It is pertinent to note that although the country is blessed with plenty of water resources, the negligence of the authorities concerned has led people to this stage. Even in urban cities, residents are deprived of the uninterrupted supply of water. According to Wapda, the per capita water availability in the country has dwindled from 5,260 cubic metre in 1951 to just fewer than 1,000 cubic meters per person till now.

In view of the above, there is an urgent need to build new reservoirs. In case of more dams, Pakistan can easily irrigate additional land of 20.3 million acres lying barren across the country. This can ensure food security and lead the country towards prosperity. It is time to divert all resources to increase water availability by building more dams, using modern techniques of rain harvesting in all cities and introducing the best practices being applied in the world for conservation of water.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar

*****

The water crisis is a serious concern for a country like Pakistan that doesn’t have any alternative source of water other than dams. Due to the scarcity of water, the loss of agriculture output – on which the country’s economy depends – is inevitable. It is the responsibility of all shareholders to counter the threat in a timely manner. Maximising afforestation and minimising deforestation are the urgent solutions. The media should also play its role in creating awareness among people about water conservation.

Mahrukh Memon

Hyderabad