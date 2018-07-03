Rush hour

While the newly-inaugurated amusement park in Karachi has become a good source for entertainment for residents who have been deprived of recreational spaces for many years, the lack of attention paid to the parking space has led to frequent traffic jams on the main University Road.

During the rush hour, the problem of traffic mismanagement reaches its peak and people have to wait for hours snarled up in traffic, before reaching their destinations. Had the park administration arranged for sufficient parking space, this problem would not have surfaced. It is time the park management took effective steps to tackle this problem.

Bhunesh Maheshwari

Karachi