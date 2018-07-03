Tue July 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rush hour

While the newly-inaugurated amusement park in Karachi has become a good source for entertainment for residents who have been deprived of recreational spaces for many years, the lack of attention paid to the parking space has led to frequent traffic jams on the main University Road.

x
Advertisement

During the rush hour, the problem of traffic mismanagement reaches its peak and people have to wait for hours snarled up in traffic, before reaching their destinations. Had the park administration arranged for sufficient parking space, this problem would not have surfaced. It is time the park management took effective steps to tackle this problem.

Bhunesh Maheshwari

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar