Panic at petrol stations

The recent hike in the prices of petroleum products will have a serious impact on low-income families. All politicians and policymakers are equally responsible for this state of our economy. The opposition’s main job is to help the government adopt the best economic policies. However, in our country, parties that are in opposition take all steps to put the government under immense pressure.

This is done with the aim of dislodging the government so that some aspirant politicians can conveniently fill in the vacant chair. This is not the way countries are run. At present, we have failed on all fronts and if our ruling parties do not realise this reality, we will be heading towards difficult times.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi

*****

The recent petrol price hike has sent the entire country into the state of panic. The rise in the prices of petroleum products has a direct influence on the price of other items, including a sharp rise in the price of essential commodities.

With fixed salaries – and no chance of an increment in sight – it becomes difficult for people to make both ends meet.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad