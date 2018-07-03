All resources to be utilised to ensure fair, peaceful polls: KP IGP

KOHAT: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Tahir on Monday said all available resource would be utilised for ensuring fair and peaceful election.

He directed the cops to remain neutral and alert in a bid to thwart any attempt meant to create law and order problem.

An official press release said he was addressing a darbar at Police Lines in Kohat. DIG Kohat, district police officer Kohat, officers and jawans attended the darbar.

Muhammad Tahir pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had created a history of valour and gallantry while fighting terrorism and confronting challenges. The IGP directed the cops to serve the people with missionary zeal and work hard to maintain law and order. He maintained that officer and jawan should play his due role for enhancing the dignity of the force that offered unprecedented sacrifices.

The IGP vowed that police welfare projects would be completed on priority basis to strengthen the role of the police force. Muhammad Tahir opined that an active role of the police was imperative for ensuing law and order.

Later, the IGP visited the Police Assistance Line and Dispute Resolution Council Kohat where he was briefed about its performance.