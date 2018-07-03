PDA says driver's negligence cause of Chamkani incident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has said in its initial inquiry report that the incident at Chamkani where a dumper truck collided with an under-construction Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) pedestrian access bridge was due to the negligence of the driver.
The incident report received from Reach 1 of the BRT project on July 1 was forwarded to the secretary, Local Government Department, by Israr ul Haq, the director general, Peshawar Development Authority.
The report noted that the incident occurred in the afternoon of July 1 due to negligence and carelessness of the dumper truck driver, Abdul Qayyum.
It said the vehicle working for BRT contractor SGEC Maqbool-Calsons JV was being driven with dumper in extended position which is a serious breach of the standard operating procedures observed at the site. The dumper truck had offloaded debris at the disposal site and was returning.
