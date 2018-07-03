Nawaz must keep vigil: Nisar

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who recently parted ways with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Monday asked former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to keep vigil otherwise the matter will go too far.“Nawaz should tell the nation which comment of mine hurt him,” the former interior minister said while addressing a public gathering here.

Nisar continued, “Nawaz is quick to point out when he feels hurt by other people but does not realise when he hurts others. If Nawaz his hurt by my comments against his confrontation of the Army and the judiciary, then similar sentiments were echoed by Shahbaz Sharif.”

Nisar said Shahbaz still upholds that there should be no confrontation with the Army and judiciary.

The veteran politician’s comments came after the former prime minister on Sunday said Nisar's remarks were "hurtful and saddening."

Responding to Nisar’s statement earlier that day that Nawaz had been showing enmity not him, the former premier told journalists in London, “It hurts me when Nisar talks like this about me.”

Chaudhry Nisar said that his contest is against the leadership of PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He said he shouldn’t be compared with any ordinary MPA or MNA, rather he is contesting against Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari. “I threw away my ministry on a disagreement,” he said.