Dispute over MMA ticket in Mohmand intensifies: JI activists stage sit-in outside house of JUI-F candidate

GHALLANAI: Hundreds of activists of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) staged a sit-in outside the house of Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Sadiq, the Muttahida-Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate for NA-42 in Ambar tehsil of Mohmand tribal district, accusing him of securing the alliance ticket sneakily.

The dispute over the MMA ticket has intensified between the JI aspirant Muhammad Saeed Khan and JUI aspirant Ghulam Muhammad Sadiq for NA-42 constituency in Mohmand district over the last several days.

The activists of JI, led by the aspirant Muhammad Saeed Khan and Fata JI head Sahibzada Haroonur Rashid, held a rally and staged a sit-in outside the house of JUI's Ghulam Muhammad Sadiq.

Addressing the protesters, the JI leaders said that JUI's Ghulam Muhammad Sadiq had secured the MMA ticket for NA-42 deceitfully.

They appealed to the Election Commission of Pakistan to withdraw the MMA's electoral symbol of book from him or they would move the court.

The JI workers also asked the party leaders to intervene in the matter and take action against Ghulam Muhammad Sadiq.

The JI elders appealed the voters to support Muhammad Saeed Khan in the upcoming polls. Later, the JI aspirant Muhammad Saeed Khan announced to contest the election as an independent candidate.