Rain likely at number of places in next 24 hours

Islamabad: Rain with gusty winds is expected at a number of places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours while hot and dry weather will grip other parts of the country.

Rainfall is likely at Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan and Sahiwal divisions while heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions and Kashmir during the time span.

According to a Pakistan Meteorological Department official, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending eastwards.

Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen during next 24 hours. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 2-3 days, he added.