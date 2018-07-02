Maryam’s campaign kicks off in NA-127

LAHORE: PML-N central leader Maryam Nawaz’s election campaign kicked-off in NA-127 that was led by party’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while other candidates in Lahore stepped up their campaigns.

Marriyum while addressing the campaign inauguration said the result of the campaign would be a crushing defeat for Maryam’s opponents for which she congratulated her beforehand. She said the voters of NA-127 had witnessed the love and commitment of the PML-N for public welfare and national development which is the reason they turn out in huge numbers to vote for the PML-N candidate as their representative.

She prayed for the fast recovery of Kulsoom Nawaz and said Maryam is not here to campaign for her election but the ‘lions’ of the PML-N will campaign for her day in and day out led by Hamza Shahbaz.

Marriyum said the party is up against those who speak a million lies every day, those who pledged to eliminate corruption but eliminated the accountability system itself, those who criticise Punjab but couldn’t build a single new hospital or school in KP in five years and those who fool the people by shouting slogan of ‘change’ on a ship loaded with turncoats.