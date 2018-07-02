PML-N rejects rumours of election boycott

Our correspondent

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson and former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has denounced the news about the party boycotting elections, adding the party had no intention to pull out of polls.

Marriyum was talking to media Sunday after inauguration of the electoral office in NA-127. She said the PML-N manifesto would be launched on July 5 and the party would unfurl its plan of action for future development of the country in it, based on the performance of the party.

She said the election symbol of the PML-N was ‘lion’ and the people on July 25 by stamping on it would make the announcement that they could not hand over reins of developed and nuclear Pakistan to a person who was a threat to the country’s integrity.

The spokesperson said they were launching the electoral campaign of Maryam Nawaz in the constituency who was in London and her return was dependent on the improvement of the health of her mother.

She said Maryam wanted to run her election campaign herself, adding that the people would never vote for the elements who indulged in politics of hurling allegations. Former MNAs Kh Imran Nazir, Haji Shahbaz and Bao Akhtar were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif clarified in a Tweet saying “we reject absurd news regarding the likelihood of the PML-N boycotting elections. We have taken our case to the court of the people based on our performance and it is the people of Pakistan who will pass the final verdict on July 25”.