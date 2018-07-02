Mon July 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

July 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pak Army rescues foreign mountaineers in Hunza

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Sunday carried out successful operation in Hunza to rescue stranded mountaineers, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

x
Advertisement

According to details provided by Director General of ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Pakistan Army has rescued two British national mountaineers who were stranded in Hunza Valley.

The stranded foreigners identified as Bruce Normand, Timothy Miller and an Austrian mountaineer Christian Huber who was killed in the incident. They are en route to Gilgit on an army helicopter, DG ISPR said. Sabah

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar