Allegations against sensitive dept

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-President Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday lambasted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for hurling reckless allegations at sensitive institution.

Qureshi was addressing a press conference at the residence of Rajan Bakhsh Gilani here.

“Iqbal Siraj has categorically dismissed Nawaz Sharif’s allegations while stating that officials of the Agriculture Department carried out a raid on his store.

“Nawaz Sharif should either withdraw his statement or take back PML-N ticket from Siraj Iqbal,” demanded Qureshi.

He said it would be the biggest blunder of the PML-N if it boycotts Election 2018.

Qureshi strongly condemned attack on Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s convoy in Karachi’s Lyari area. –NNI

Monitoring desk adds: Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced that local political leader Rajan Bakhsh Gilani and Pakistan People’s Party’s Raja Abdul Ghaffar have joined Imran Khan’s party, according to Geo News report.

“Mian Rajan Bakhsh Gilani will make the formal announcement regarding joining the PTI during a religious scholars’ conference in Golra Sharif on July 6,” Qureshi said while addressing the media in Multan.

“During the conference, Mian Gilani’s followers will also announce their support for our party,” he added.

Qureshi continued, “Raja Abdul Ghaffar has also left the PPP to join the PTI.”

Qureshi said, “The PML-N has split into two parts and Chaudhry Nisar has parted ways with it. There is no consistency in the statements issued by Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif,” he added.

“There is an environment of disappointment in the PML-N,” the PTI leader asserted. He said that politicians of south Punjab were contesting the general election from the PTI platform.

Stating that candidates had opted to contest the general election independently, instead of on the PML-N ticket, the PTI leader said, “They have realised that the party has become a liability.”

Regarding a significant upward revision in petroleum prices, Qureshi said, “The caretaker government has hiked fuel prices twice since assuming power owing to the previous government’s flawed economic policies.”