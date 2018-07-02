Croatia, Russia reach World Cup quarters

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia: Croatia came back after conceding in the opening minute to earn a World Cup quarter-final berth after edging Denmark 3-2 in a penalty shootout after the two sides drew 1-1 in the round of 16 match on Sunday.They could have wrapped up the result five minutes from the end of extra time but Luka Modric had his penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

However, the Croatia captain returned to bravely take one of the post-match kicks as goalkeeper Danijel Subasic save three of Denmark´s efforts to set up a quarter-final meeting with Russia on Saturday.

It was Modric´s sublime pass that put Ante Rebic through on goal, before being brought down by Mathias Jorgensen, and offered Croatia a chance to win just before the lottery of the shootout. But Schmeichel made a smart save to keep the 1-1 stalemate intact through two hours of at times pedestrian football.

Two chaotic goals in the opening four minutes made for a rollicking start at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. However, it proved a false dawn as the spectacle faded with both sides choosing caution as their priority given the rare chance to reach the last eight at a World Cup.

In the earlier match of the day, hosts Russia beat Spain 4-3 on penalties thanks to two saves by their goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev to advance to the quarter-finals.

Akinfeev saved Koke’s and Iago Aspas’ spot kicks after both teams had scored two apiece in what was Russia´s first ever World Cup penalty shootout, to send his team to the last eight after a lacklustre 1-1 draw over 120 minutes. But there was high drama in the shootout for the 78,000 spectators at Luzhniki Stadium, with all four Russian penalty-takers keeping their cool and Akinfeev saving Aspas´ spot kick with his foot to trigger wild celebrations.

“In the second half, we were trying to defend. We were hoping for penalties and that´s what happened, thank God,” Akinfeev said.

“We are having a fantastic World Cup.”

Spain, who have never beaten a host at World Cups or Euros, went ahead after 12 minutes when 38-year-old Sergei Ignashevich bundled into Spain captain Sergio Ramos at the far post, knocking a free kick in with his heel for the 10th own goal of the tournament.

The 2010 world champions controlled the game with their slick passing but failed to add to their lead as the Russian´s defended with discipline. They looked, however, equally toothless up front, with Aleksandr Golovin´s curled effort their only noteworthy opportunity until Gerard Pique´s handball gave them a chance to level with a penalty in the 42nd minute.

Forward Artem Dzyuba buried it for his third goal of the tournament, sending Spain keeper David de Gea the wrong way to equalise and awaken the subdued crowd.