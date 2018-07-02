First Haj flight under govt scheme on 15th

ISLAMABAD: The first Haj flight under government Haj scheme is likely to leave for Saudi Arabia from July 15, said official of ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony.

According to Haj Policy 2018, Haj operation would continue till August 15. Initially the Haj flights would depart directly to Madina in first 15 days of the month-long pre-Haj flight operation whereas in the last 15 days, the Haj flights would depart from Islamabad to Jeddah. Haj flight schedule would be intimated this week.

The intending pilgrims would be informed through SMS, letters and website.

According to Haj policy 2018, 179,210 Pakistanis would perform Haj this year.

Out of which 119,473 would perform Haj under government Haj scheme, while 59,737 would perform Haj through private Haj scheme.

This year, the sources said the government has enhanced facilities for government Haj scheme. Two percent hardship quota of total seats of government Haj scheme has been reserved for broken families. Likewise, 500 seats have been reserved for low-paid employees, labourers of public sector, corporate organisations, companies’ registered with Employees Old age Benefits Institutions (EOBI)/Workers Welfare Fund sponsored by their respective organisations under their corporate social responsibility.