PPP protests statement of Sindh minister

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party demanded immediate removal of the Information Minister Sindh and clarification of his statement from the caretaker Chief Minister Sindh.

Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Bukhari said that by defending the trouble made during Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit of Lyari, Information Minister Sindh proved his biasness against the party. He said that PTI leader from Karachi, Faisal Vawda, appreciated the troublemakers. Nayyar Bukhari said that the statement of the caretaker government’s spokesperson puts a question on their impartiality which plants doubt over their ability of successfully carrying out a free and fair election.