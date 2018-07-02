Australia beat India to win Champions Trophy title

ISLAMABAD: Australia win the 37th and concluding Champions Trophy Hockey beating India on penalty shootout in the final in Dutch city of Breda Sunday.

The Kookaburras grew into the game and took the lead through a second quarter penalty corner drag-flick from Blake Govers, with India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh managing to get a glove on the shot but not enough to stop the ball from travelling into the goal.

India scored their equaliser in the third quarter when Vivek Prasad crashed a superb volley past Australia shot-stopper Tyler Lovell, a man who played a significant role in the shoot-out when the scores locked together at 1-1.

Following 1-1 at the scheduled time, the final was decided on penalty shoot out with India managing to score once. Australia netting thrice to take the title.

Australia also ended India’s dream of winning the title for the very first time. The last edition of the Champions Trophy ended with Australia retaining title and winning gold. India won silver with hosts Holland beating Argentina 2-0 to get bronze.

Belgium finished fifth with Pakistan Hockey ending up with wooden spoon and last in the event.