NAB has nothing to do with elections: chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB has nothing to do with elections and it works only in accordance with law and it will continue to perform its duties as per its mandate.

"The allegations of alleged rigging before elections have been leveled just to tarnish the image and credibility of NAB as such allegations cannot frustrate NAB's firm resolve and commitment to eradicate corruption from the country which is voice of the whole nation for a corruption-free Pakistan," he said in statement issued by NAB on Sunday.

The NAB chairman said that the Bureau has asked to all stakeholders concerned to find out alternative ways and means for winning the next general elections 2018 as the indiscriminate actions of NAB has increased its prestige and image manifold due to its visible action against the mighty.

He said that NAB does not believe in any victimisation. "NAB is committed to nabbing corrupt, proclaimed offenders and absconders with an iron hand by using all its resources," he said.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that the whole nation has pinned hopes on NAB for eradication of corruption from the country and the NAB will come up to the expectations of the nation to root out this menace. He said that NAB has been rejuvenated to eradicate corruption. He directed all Director Generals of NAB for not sparing any corrupt, dragging them in the dock. He directed all ranks of NAB staff to work hard, transparently and on merit. He said that NAB is Pakistan’s apex anti-corruption organisation. "The Present management of NAB after assuming its responsibilities has not only chalked out an effective National Anti- Corruption Strategy but also taken measures against the corrupt which have started yielding excellent results," he said.

The NAB chairman said that the NAB’s effective National Anti-Corruption Strategy has been acknowledged not only by national but reputed international organisations like PILDAT, Transparency International and World Economic Forum which is pride for Pakistan due to NAB efforts. He said that NAB is absolutely committed to eradicating corruption and bringing the corrupt to the justice with the realisation that eradication of corruption is our national duty. He said that due to NAB’s effective enforcement policy, the Bureau has arrested 350 accused persons during the last 7 months and recovered about Rs2,200 million which is a record achievement with overall convictions of 77 percent.