Honest leadership can steer country out of crises: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Former chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for NA-25 Pervez Khattak on Sunday said only the honest and sincere leadership could put the country on the path to development.

Addressing a rally in Azakhel, Pervez Khattak said Pakistan can enter the group of advanced countries under the leadership of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. PTI candidate for NA-26 Dr Imran Khattak was also present on the occasion.

The former chief minister added that people voted for PTI in 2013 as they were sick and tired of opportunists and corrupt politicians. He said that Imran Khan created awareness among the people about corruption and made the corrupt rulers accountable to the court. “Schools in KP lacked basic facilities.

We employed 57,000 new teachers and provided schools with the facilities they needed. Similarly, in the field of health, we introduced record number of reforms to improve the health system,” he remarked.

Pervez Khattak said that the country could not attract foreign investment in the presence of dishonest leadership.