KP chief minister notified new boards for hospitals and medical colleges

PESHAWAR: The caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retired) Dost Mohammad Khan on Sunday dissolved most of the previous board of governors and notified new members for the board of governors for the seven medical and teaching institutions of the province.

The chief minister however spared two boards, one in his hometown Bannu and another in Dera Ismail Khan. Sources close to him said, he is planning to announce members for the two boards in a few days.

The government issued notification and said that in pursuance of provisions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms Act-2015, as amended from time to time, the provincial government notified new boards for the medical and teaching institutions of the province.

For the Khyber Teaching Hospital and its medical college, Khyber Medical College (KMC), the government notified Muhammad Mushtaq Jadoon, retired BS-21 officer, Dr Muhammad Iqbal Afridi, retired Director Health (BS-20, Engr Jan Ali, private sector, Prof Dr Mussarat Niazi, retired Professor of Pathology, Prof Dr Zafar Hayat, retired professor of medicine, and Professor Dr Mehar Bano, PhD Psychology, retired professor University of Peshawar.

Similarly, the government approved members for the BoG of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Are Dr Abdul Hameed Afridi, retired Director Health, Mian Naveed Gul KakaKhel, Advocate High Court, Dr. Shahnaz Nawaz. Professor of Gynae Shifa International, Habibur Rehman Khan, retired Managing Director OPF, Professor, and Dr. Tanveer Jamal, retired professor of Gynae.

Interestingly, a retired general and former chairman of the BoG for the Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad Major Gen. (Retd) Asif Ali Khan, is the only person included in the new set up.

It was him who openly admitted in the court of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar that the operation theatre in his hospital, Ayub Medical Complex in Abbotabad was not fit the animals to be operated upon.

Some insiders told The News that he was against Dr Nausherwan Burki and that he and members of the Young Doctors Association (YDA) allegedly instigated the chief juice and reportedly provided him fabricated and exaggerated information about the hospitals in KP that led Saqib Nisar to dissolve all the boards instead of ordering an inquiry against the issues in Abbotabad alone.

For the Ayub Teaching Hospital, besides Gen Asif Ali Khan? Former Commandant AFIC, Major Gen. (retired) Muhammad Ayub, former Commandant AFIB, Javaid Ahmad Turk, former Chief Engineer C & W, Ayaz Khan Jadoon, Wing Commander (retired), Professor Dr. (retired) Aftab Rabbani, Ex- HoD & Chairman Department of Medicine Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad, and Professor Dr. Khursheed Khattak, ((retired) professor Gynae, were selected for an interim period.

And for the Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar, Justice (retired] Said Maroof Khan, Saeedullah Khan, retired Chief Commissioner (BS-21), Professor Dr. ljaz Khan, Chief of Pediatric and Infectious Diseases Department Shifa College of Medicine, Pakistan, Engr Allah Baksh Baloch, retired Chief Engineer Irrigation Department and Professor Dr Anwar Sultana, retired professor Gynae , were notified.

For Mardan Medical Complex, Attaullah Toru, retired civil servant, Rahimullah Yusufzai, Resident Editor of The News International, Peshawar, Syed Said Badshah Bukhari, retired Secretary Finance, Prof Dr Ghulam Siddiqui, Shifa International, Himayatullah, retired Federal Secretary BS-22, Dr Rizwana Farooq, private Gynecologist, and Prof Dr Shabnam Niaz, retired gynecologist, were approved as members of the BoG.

And for Nowshehra Medical College, Professor Dr. Ziaul Islam, retired professor and noted Ophthalmologist, Dr. Mushtaq Ali Khan, businessman, Sanaullah Khan, educationist, Habibullah Khan Khattak, retired Federal Secretary, Dr. Khalid Latif Bangash, retired Director General, Provincial Health Services Academy and Dr. Fareeda Bano, retired BS-19, were notified as members of the BoG.

According to sources, some of the people previously considered for the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) were stopped for the time being due to strong reservations on some of them.