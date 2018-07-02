Dr Suleman elected as member of UoP senate

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Dr Suleman Khan of the intellectuals forum has been elected as member of the senate of the University of Peshawar on the seat of assistant professors. The elections for the seat were held recently. Suleman bagged 85 ballots against Rashid Ali Jan, a candidate of the influential Friends group, who got 78 votes.
