Mon July 02, 2018
National

July 2, 2018

Dr Suleman elected as member of UoP senate

PESHAWAR: Dr Suleman Khan of the intellectuals forum has been elected as member of the senate of the University of Peshawar on the seat of assistant professors. The elections for the seat were held recently. Suleman bagged 85 ballots against Rashid Ali Jan, a candidate of the influential Friends group, who got 78 votes.

