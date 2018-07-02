Govt moves to save agri lands from housing schemes

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government has decided to link establishment of new schemes with the provincial government approval to stop establishment of new housing schemes on agricultural lands.

“I have already forwarded a summary to the caretaker chief minister Justice (r) Dost Muhammad Khan to issue an ordinance in this regard,” caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Anwarul Haq told journalists on Sunday. The provincial government, he said, would issue an ordinance in this regard within a few days.

The minister said that the decision was taken in the public interest due to the growing trend of establishment of housing societies on agricultural land that has not only put the food safety at stake, but also creating environmental issues at large scale in the province.

He said the caretaker provincial government had decided to bring reforms in the KP Agriculture and Livestock policy. The minister said the food laboratories would be established at exit and entrance to the province to properly check the food before entering the province.

Besides, he said, the provincial government had decided to start a campaign on the importance of water and international donors would also join the government in this respect as scarcity of water might be a big issue in the country within the next several years. He also said the provincial government was going to issue ordinances on farming, livestock and food.