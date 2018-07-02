Residents threaten to boycott polls in Karak

KARAK: The residents of Kandao Sar, Makh Banda, Wargha Banda and several other adjacent localities on Sunday staged a protest and decided to boycott the July 25 general election.

Led by Hazrat Farooq, Ghufranullah and Malik Hazrat Gul, the angry protesters marched through various roads. They alleged that the dwellers of the areas were deprived of all basic amenities. They added that the main road leading to the localities was yet to be carpeted and the people of far-off areas were suffering due to the apathy of the rulers.

The elders said they had to cover miles of distance on foot to reach the main road, adding, they had also been facing severe shortage of water over the last several years.They said these areas were the parts of the Sabirabad union council from where Mian Nisar Gul and Gul Sahib Khan were elected MPAs in the last 10 years.