Mon July 02, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2018

Canada clean sweep Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Canadian Youth thrashed Pakistan Development squad 4-0 to make a clean sweep of all the five matches played in Canada. Pakistan lost all the matches with big margin against Canadian youth.

