Lee wins Malaysia Open

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian veteran Lee Chong Wei beat young Japanese shuttler Kento Momota 21-17, 23-21 on Sunday to grab the Malaysia Open title for a historic twelfth time.

The home favourite Lee executed a sensational attack strategy that left the rising star Momota confused and flat footed.

In the women’s singles final, top seed Tai Tzu Ying from Taiwan saw off China’s He Bingjiao 22-20, 21-11.

Lee, 35, triumphed in 71-minutes to avenge his defeat to Momota, 23, in the semi-finals of the Asian Championships in April.

The defeat brought an abrupt end to Momota’s 21-match winning streak.

The world number six Lee left Momota hapless with his sharp overhead drives to take the opening game 21-17 in 30 minutes backed by a raucous home crowd. At times during the game Momota was left bewildered.