Pakistan finish at bottom in CT

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan finished sixth and last in the 37th and concluding Champions Trophy Hockey defeated by Belgium yet again in Breda (Holland) Sunday in the 5th and 6th position playoff match.

Pakistan Hockey team thus ended the tournament with a wooden spoon.

Belgium team that defeated Pakistan 4-2 on Friday again prevailed on Sunday this time on a penalty shootout following 2-2 at the scheduled time.

Belgium were leading 2-1 with Pakistan Tauseeq Arshad striking the equaliser in the last minute of schedule time to take the match into penalty shootout.

Pakistan’s experienced Shafqat Rasool missed the last penalty shootout to give

Belgium victory and 5th place in six-team competi-tion. Pakistan thus finished last.

Pakistan that initiated the Champions Trophy 40 years back won the first two editions held in Pakistan. Unluckily, Pakistan finished last in concluding event.