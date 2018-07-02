Ronaldo tight-lipped about future

SOCHI, Russia: Cristiano Ronaldo declined to comment on his international future on Saturday after bowing out of the World Cup following Portugal’s 2-1 defeat by Uruguay.

The Real Madrid star exited his fourth World Cup in disappointment after two goals from Edinson Cavani saw the Uruguayans advance to the last eight. However Ronaldo, who will be 37 by the time of the next World Cup, would not be drawn on whether he planned to extend his international career. “Now is not the time to talk about the future of players and coaches,” Ronaldo said. The 33-year-old did however say that European champions Portugal could look forward to the future with confidence.