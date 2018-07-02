Khursheed blames PML-N govt for hike in oil prices

SUKKUR: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Ahmed Shah Sunday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had been exposed as it had been boasting of fake economic development. Reacting to the recent hike in petrol prices, former leader of the opposition in National Assembly requested the caretaker government to be considerate to the masses. He rejected the oil price hikes, laid out by the interim government and said the new development would trigger inflation. People have to endure consequences of PML-N's bad policy decisions, he added.