Imran will badly lose from Lahore: Saad

LAHORE: PML-N leader Saad Rafique said Sunday that his opponent from NA-131, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, will lose badly against him in Lahore, Geo News reported. Addressing a gathering here, he said Imran would not even know ‘who thrashed him in NA-131’. “The well-educated, sincere and patriotic voters of Defence are with us. The people of the constituency will not vote for a political stranger,” he added. While mocking at the political rival party the PTI, the former federal minister said the party failed to gather even 200 people at the initiation of the election campaign. “Imran’s political campaign inauguration failed not only in Lahore, but Mianwali and Islamabad as well,” he added. Saad said those who defeated terrorism and loadshedding will build dams as well. He hoped that the caretaker government will take notice of rigging and use of force in the election and ensure transparency. Imran and Saad will face-off during the July 25 election for NA-131 in Lahore. Imran will be contesting for five seats: NA-35 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad-II, NA-95 Mianwali-I, NA-131 Lahore-IX and NA-243 Karachi. He will not be contesting the election from Rawalpindi this time.