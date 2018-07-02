AWP vows to fix minimum wage at Rs30,000

ISLAMABAD: Awami Workers Party (AWP) leaders, Ismat Shah Jehan and Ammar Rashid, said that they will invite all parties for a parley.

They were talking to media here on Sunday after announcing their election manifesto. Ismat Shah Jehan said that if the foreign policy of the country focused on the war then the water problem will never be solved. They said that the AWP will fix Rs30, 000 as minimum wage and will continue to increase it in future in proportionate to the price hike.

Shah Jehan said that they want to adopt the pattern of elections like that of Nepal. She said that their party will end the exploitation and give proprietary rights to the residents of Katchi Abadis, bring agricultural reforms, stop forced labour stop the privatisation of national institutions.

As aspirant of NA 54, Ismat Shah Jehan said that millions of Pakistanis are in middle class and most of the population in the villages and small and big cities are deprived of the proprietary rights.

She said they will bring basic change in the tax system and the resources of land, forest and minerals will be utilised for the welfare of the labour class and added that their party will make drastic agriculture reforms and focus on distributing civil and army lands to the people. She said they will eradicate the discriminatory treatments against the women folk of the country and will provide equal opportunities of education to them.

In its manifesto the AWP has vowed to formulate policy regarding climate change and invest on environment friendly ways of energy production, she said. The global warming is on rise while air and water had been polluted, so we will prioritise investment in environment friendly development, she said.

AWP candidate from NA 53 Islamabad Ammar Rashid said that He said education has always been ignored in the country, we will allocate 10% of the total GDP for education and will provide free education to everyone. The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees democratic political and basic civil rights of its citizen but its been never implemented we will ensure all the political rights of the people.